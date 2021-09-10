Westhampton Capital LLC Buys 155 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.66.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $5.99 on Friday, hitting $472.49. The stock had a trading volume of 53,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.06 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $470.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $405.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

