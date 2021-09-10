Westover Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 907 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 126,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $116.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,268. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average of $116.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

