Westover Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 17,055 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $267,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 19.4% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.42. 54,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.69. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.72, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,356 shares of company stock valued at $194,058,997 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

