Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,930,471. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

