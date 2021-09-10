Westover Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,263 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.0% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $430,665,000 after purchasing an additional 199,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $354,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.10.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average of $75.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

