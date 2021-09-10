Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 587 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.6% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $465.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $434.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.17. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $469.77. The company has a market cap of $205.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

