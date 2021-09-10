Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE WPRT opened at C$4.61 on Thursday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of C$2.04 and a 1 year high of C$16.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.36. The firm has a market cap of C$778.51 million and a P/E ratio of 27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer David Mitchelhill Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,608 shares in the company, valued at C$1,447,031.52.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.