Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 525.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,698,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427,192 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.23% of Weyerhaeuser worth $58,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after buying an additional 4,127,300 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,340,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 41,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,783. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

