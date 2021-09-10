Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,490 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.28% of Whiting Petroleum worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 867,635 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after buying an additional 726,497 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,413,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,128,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,821,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.52. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

