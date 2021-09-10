WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will announce sales of $255.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $288.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.00 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $288.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $933.10 million to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $725.23 million, with estimates ranging from $698.00 million to $768.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 54.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after buying an additional 381,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,627,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOW traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,471. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

