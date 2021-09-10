WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,290 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $209.96. 81,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,369. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

