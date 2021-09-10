WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1,121.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,328 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,221,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 53,901 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $8,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HPE. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. 114,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,922,216. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

