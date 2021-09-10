WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 104.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,507 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,688 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,988,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.42. 407,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,298,074. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.59. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

