WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $6.53 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,769 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,000. Facebook comprises 0.4% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.93. 621,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,421,178. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.61. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total value of $25,859,169.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $917,936,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.48.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

