WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,229. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.15 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

