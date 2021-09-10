Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $90.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an above average rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.56.

Shares of WTFC opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average is $76.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

