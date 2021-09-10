Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 244 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,304,000 after buying an additional 778,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.18. 1,756,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,745,891. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

