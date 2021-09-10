Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 46,917 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 672,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 46,917 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 3.0% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock remained flat at $$59.56 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 367,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,181,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

