Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 646 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,791 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.7% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $47,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH traded down $9.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $404.56. 81,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,496. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $416.12 and its 200-day moving average is $395.67. The stock has a market cap of $381.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

