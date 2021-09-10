Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.69. 219,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,547,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.