World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Scott Mcintyre Sells 332 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $66,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Scott Mcintyre sold 6,000 shares of World Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,092,000.00.

NASDAQ WRLD traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.72. 351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,193. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRLD shares. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

