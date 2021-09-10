Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stake Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $154.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.76. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $159.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

