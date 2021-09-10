XMON Hits 1-Day Volume of $14,458.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $1,466.50 or 0.03276889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $14,458.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00064151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00125403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00182628 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,727.02 or 0.99942466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.78 or 0.07038181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.78 or 0.00848609 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

