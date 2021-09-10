XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine Sells 25,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $1,528,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $386,100.00.

On Friday, August 27th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $387,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $364,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $646,500.00.

On Monday, August 9th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $630,975.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $760,770.00.

On Monday, July 12th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $634,275.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $615,825.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $617,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $80.02 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average of $72.85.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. On average, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter worth about $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in XPEL in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

