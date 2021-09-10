Yearn Secure 24-Hour Volume Hits $250.00 (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded 40.9% lower against the US dollar. One Yearn Secure coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001850 BTC on major exchanges. Yearn Secure has a total market cap of $582,363.00 and $250.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00057937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00156203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Yearn Secure Coin Profile

Yearn Secure (YSEC) is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,226 coins. Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance . Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Yearn Secure Coin Trading

