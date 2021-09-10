YF Link Hits 24 Hour Volume of $381,158.00 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. YF Link has a market cap of $6.71 million and $381,158.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can now be bought for $130.31 or 0.00285226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00058824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00161986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00042934 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

