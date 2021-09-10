YGGDRASH Market Cap Reaches $2.36 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $1,773.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00058624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00160662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00042618 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YEED is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

