YIELD App (YLD) Price Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YIELD App has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. YIELD App has a total market cap of $55.95 million and $768,954.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00060507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00160665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00043709 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 124,450,049 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars.

