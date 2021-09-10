YOU COIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $281,491.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00059441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00162965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00043010 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.