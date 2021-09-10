Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). NewAge reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.71 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NBEV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,114. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.17. NewAge has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 576.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after buying an additional 1,236,792 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the first quarter worth about $3,427,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 153.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 672,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 30.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 536,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of beverages. It operates through the Noni by NewAge and NewAge segment. The Noni by NewAge segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of Tahitian Noni Juice, MAX and other noni beverages as well as other nutritional, cosmetic, and personal care products.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.