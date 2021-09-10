Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Post -$2.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.33) and the highest is ($1.50). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.27) to ($6.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($6.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.75) to ($2.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.79.

SRPT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,841. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

