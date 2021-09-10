Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Tenneco posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 30.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 12.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Tenneco by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.