Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to Post $2.36 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $2.28. Waters posted earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Waters stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $424.15. 3,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,681. Waters has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Waters by 135.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waters by 128.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,257 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

