Zacks: Analysts Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Delta Air Lines posted earnings per share of ($3.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.43) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 324,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,238,665. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

