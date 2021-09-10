Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report $1.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 million and the lowest is $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $590,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 million to $7.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 541.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 402,006 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONCT opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.74. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

