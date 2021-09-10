Zacks: Analysts Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will post sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average is $88.26. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after buying an additional 483,382 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Science Applications International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after buying an additional 300,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,181 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 99.9% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 421,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 192.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after purchasing an additional 202,305 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

