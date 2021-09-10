Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $684.34 Million

Analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report $684.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $689.50 million and the lowest is $679.17 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $497.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLD stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -138.92, a PEG ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $40.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

