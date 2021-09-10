Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Announce $2.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.25. Baidu reported earnings per share of $3.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $10.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baidu.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

BIDU stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.16. 278,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,786,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Baidu has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.66. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,462,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

