Zacks: Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Post $1.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to post $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.66. Churchill Downs reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.18. 944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,793. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $147.06 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,852,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,452,000 after buying an additional 817,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after acquiring an additional 416,447 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after acquiring an additional 169,389 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.