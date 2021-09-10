Zacks: Brokerages Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.57. CIRCOR International posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

CIR stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $681.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.66. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

