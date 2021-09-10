Zacks: Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. East West Bancorp posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,546. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average is $73.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,785,000 after buying an additional 116,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,623 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,278,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,694,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

