Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to post earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Expedia Group posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 854.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to $0.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $7.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expedia Group.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,743. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,942 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 437.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,595 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,342,000 after acquiring an additional 892,911 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

