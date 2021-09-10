Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will announce $20.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.50 million and the highest is $20.63 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $19.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $83.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $83.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $91.26 million, with estimates ranging from $91.02 million to $91.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,429. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $257.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

