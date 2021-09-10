Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Announce -$0.89 EPS

Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($3.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,174. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,946,000 after acquiring an additional 259,565 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.1% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

