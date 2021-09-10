Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Announce $2.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to post earnings per share of $2.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.11. Patrick Industries posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,910. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $204,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $3,446,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 108,466.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.10. The company had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average of $83.54. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $98.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

