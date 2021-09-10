Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLGL shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $9.85 on Friday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $200.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

