Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MEIP. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rowe raised their price target on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $314.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.54.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Natixis acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in MEI Pharma by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

