Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $101.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $98.54. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $73.95 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

