Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) to Buy

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.42. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. Research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $173,386.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $42,932.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,606,000 after acquiring an additional 524,349 shares during the period. Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $20,968,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 152.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 745,685 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 15.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 252,833 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

