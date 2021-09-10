Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) to “Buy”

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Get Avinger alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Avinger in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $82.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Avinger had a negative net margin of 160.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Avinger will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avinger by 335.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avinger (AVGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.